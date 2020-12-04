Police stop interfaith marriage just before rituals

A interfaith marriage was stopped by the police. The police stopped the marriage between a Muslim boy and Hindu girl after a complaint was received. The Uttar Pradesh police has stopped the marriage citing violation of the new UP ordinance on religious conversion.

The Lucknow police stopped the marriage of Mohammad Asif and Raina Gupta. The police intervened after receiving complaint from Hindu Mahasabha. The police had not registered a FIR as the two families agree to postpone the marriage till they received the District Magistrate’s permission, as mandated by the new law.

“When the police reached the venue (in Lucknow’s Para neighborhood), they found that preparations were under way to conduct marriage rituals as per Hindu traditions. Later, the wedding was to be solemnized through Muslim rituals. The wedding was taking place with the consent of both families, but the planned religious ceremonies couldn’t have been conducted without conversion, “said Additional DCP (South Zone) Suresh Chandra Rawat.

The marriage was stopped in accordance with Sections 3 and 8 (clause two) of the newly passed Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. As per the law nobody should convert or attempt to convert directly or otherwise any person from one religion to another “by use or any practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage”.

The Prohibition of Law against Religious Conversion Ordinance 2020 has been approved by the UP Governor Anandi Ben on Saturday. Under the ordinance, a provision of harsh punishment of up to 10 years has been made if anyone is found guilty under the law.