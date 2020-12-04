Police stopped a Muslim man from marrying a Hindu woman citing “love jihad” law

The Lucknow police allegedly stopped a wedding ceremony. They stopped the ceremony by citing the new Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Ordinance, 2020 or “love jihad” law. Despite the family members giving their consent to the wedding between Hindu bride and Muslim bridegroom the police interrupted the ceremony.

The police officials claimed that it was a case of religious conversion for which due procedure had to be followed in consonance with the newly passed law. “The marriage was taking place in the presence of both the families but the police stopped the ceremonies. The guests were sent back without dinner. Could have never imagined such an incident would take place in Independent India,” Shirish Gupta, a relative from the bride’s side said. No FIR has been lodged in the matter since the couple had the consent of both families.

Also read: No FIR has been lodged in the matter since the couple had the consent of both families.