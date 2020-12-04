Prime Minister to address all-party meeting on today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an all-party meeting on Friday. The meeting was called by the Union government to review and assess the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The all-party meeting will be held virtually on Friday from 10.30 am onwards. Leaders of all political parties from both houses of parliament will attend the meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also be present in the meeting.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit state on December

The meeting is likely to be attended by BJP President JP Nadda and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad besides Sudip Bandopadhyay from TMC, Pinaki Mishra from BJD, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Nageswara Rao from TRS, Midhun Reddy from YSR Congress, TR Baloo from DMK and Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena.

This will be the second meeting ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting was held on April 20 .

The review of the pandemic situation and the probable vaccine network are likely to be discussed in the meeting. The PM is likely to take up the issue of the government’s preparation for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The PM has already met three teams that are involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing last week. On Monday, he interacted with three other teams— Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s.