Rico will conquer your hearts not with his thorns but with his beauty….Watch video!!!

The hedgehog is a creature that everyone is afraid of. They are small but talented. Knowing that it is dangerous, hedgehogs spread the thorns on their bodies and shake the thorns in a frightening manner. He throws thorns at the enemy to escape. This is the general behavior of hedgehogs.

But see this hedgehog named Rico at the zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio, all your fears will be gone. Maybe even fall in love with him. This Brazilian hedgehog is so beautiful to look at. Rico is a star on all social media. Rico enjoys a snack in a video posted on the Cincinnati Zoo’s Instagram page. His pink nose, black and white body, and thorny body make him a favorite pet in the zoo. Rico is captivating everyone with her glamorous beauty.