Saudi led coalition forces destroyed Houthi drone

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted a drone launched by the Houthi rebels. The Houthi rebels had targeted Saudi Arabia. This was confirmed by Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki.

“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region”, said Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.