T20I: India beats Australia by 11 runs

The ‘Team India’ defeated Australia in the first T20 International. The Indian team has beat the hosts by 11 runs and took a lead of 1-0 in the three match series.

Australia has won the toss and opted toto bowl first against India at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Australia has made 4 changes in its team as Starc returns while India has made five changes. Iyer, Bumrah rested while Manish, Samson are playing today.

India has scored 161 runs in the stipulated 20 overs by losing 7 wickets. Australian innings ended at 150. T. Natarajan (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/25) picked 3 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is the ‘Man of the Match’.

The second and third Twenty20 matches will take place in Sydney on 6th and 8th of this month. Both the countries will also play four Test matches. The first test will begin in Adelaide from 17th December.