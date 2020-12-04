Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ re-recorded in a strange new ad….Watch!!!

The hilarious ad sees Satan chilling a home, only to receive a notification from the Match dating app. The next day, he meets up with “Lisa,” who actually goes by the name 2020. The two hit it off, wrecking havoc throughout a year that, honestly, couldn’t get much worse.

Set to Swift’s hit single, the couple steals toilet paper from an abandoned movie theater, works out at a shuttered gym and even poses for a selfie in front of a literal dumpster fire. “I just don’t want this year to end,” Satan tells 2020 as fireballs descend from the sky. “Make 2021 Your Year,” the ad ends.

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” Swift posted on Twitter, retweeting Reynolds’s video of the ad.