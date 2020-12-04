The way one arrives for a funeral does matter; dead man banned from his own funeral because of the way he arrived…Read more!!!

A dead man was refused to enter his own funeral because he did not arrive in a coffin. Che Lewis, 29, and his dad Adlay Lewis, 54, were to be laid to rest together after they were shot and killed at their Port of Spain home.

Che’s body was reportedly driven to the church in the seated position on a roofless hearse so onlookers could see. Che’s corpse sat on the chair dressed in white trousers and a pink jacket outside the St John the Evangelist Church. It appears that people do not realise that he is the deceased instead of someone attending the funeral.

Upon arrival at the church, Che was reportedly denied access by staff members who were surprised by what they saw. Apart from Che, the family had placed Aldlay inside a coffin. After the funeral service, the father and son were eventually buried in the St John the Evangelist Cemetery.