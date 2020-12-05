14 booked under UP’s new “love jihad law”

UP police arrested 14 people for allegedly pressuring a Hindu lady to transform to Islam. Shabab Khan aka Rahul (38) and 13 of his friends were booked under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

Khan allegedly abducted his 27-year-old daughter along with his associates on the eve of her wedding to forcefully change her religion. The law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories. An FIR was lodged at the Chiraiyakot Police Station in Mau district following the complaint by a resident of Molnaganj village.

Also read: Myanmar monk runs a snake sanctuary to save them from black market. Watch