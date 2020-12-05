2 dies as truck hits motorcycle

Two people died as a truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling. The accident took place on the Kalpi Highway in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Islam Babu (52) and his wife Fatima (50), both residents of Kanpur Dehat district.

As per police, the speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling. They were going to a relatives home. And both Islam Babu and Fatima did not wear helmet at the time of accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver has fled the scene. The investigation to find out the truck driver is on.