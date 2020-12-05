Five killed in a head on collision between SUV truck

In a tragic incident, at least 5 people had lost their lives and many others were injured as the car they were travelling collided head-on with a truck. The accident took place on the Kota-Sheopur state highway in Kota district in Rajasthan.

As per police, the car collided with the truck while trying to overtake another vehicle and fell into a drain. The passengers in the car including the driver were from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. They had come to Kota two days ago to procure crop at the grain mandi.

There were 9 passengers and driver in the car. The deceased have been identified as Ramveer Meena (32), Hanuman Meena (35), Mangilal Meena (52), Ajay Meena (17), and Jagdish Mali (45), the driver. The other five passengers of the car were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

police has registered a case of negligent driving against the unidentified truck driver. The truck driver had fled from the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. The truck has been seized by the police.