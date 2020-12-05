Indian Railway now allows users to get real-time PNR status and other information via Whatsapp. Check how to use it

Checking the PNR status is one of the most crucial ways to stay updated about the train’s status. Now, there’s a solution to get real-time PNR status and other information via WhatsApp. Railofy has launched a new service on WhatsApp that allows customers to check the status of a train by simply sending a message. The service is free of charge and you do not have to book a ticket via Railofy to avail of the service. The service will come in handy while traveling, especially when you are passing poor network areas. Moreover, you can stop the service anytime you want by simply sending “STOP”.

Here are a few easy steps to register for the service once you book a ticket:

1. Save the phone number +91 98811 93322 on your device.

2. Open WhatsApp and search for +91 98811 93322 to message.

3. Once you have opened the chatbox, simply send the PNR number.

4. After that, the bot will reply with confirmation of the subscription.

5. You will automatically keep getting updates on your train.

