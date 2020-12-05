Interstate drug racket busted; Cannabis worth 1 crore rupees seized

The Special Task Force (STF) has busted an interstate drug racket. The STF wing of Madhya Pradesh police has busted the drug racket and seized cannabis worth Rs 1 crore. The police has also arrested five persons who were smuggling the drug into Indore city from other states.

Police recovered 100.185kg cannabis worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, four cars, five mobile phones, and some cash from the possession of the accused. The STF busted the interstate racket after getting a specific input about them.

The arrested were identified as Shivaji Pavra, resident of Lakdiya Hanuman village in Dhule of Maharashtra, Ashwin Pawra, Avinash Pawra, Sumit Jamra, and Akshay Arya. The accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC.