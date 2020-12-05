Prime Minister of India said, “Government fully committed to ‘reform, perform and transform'”

Yesterday, while addressing the IIT 2020 Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Indian diaspora across the world has relied on resurgent India.

Modi said, “Indian diaspora across the world has put their faith in resurgent India. They became ambassadors of a new India.” He explained, “There is no sector left out from our reforms. Agriculture, atomic energy, defense, education, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, banking, taxation, the list goes on. We have brought path-breaking reforms in the labor sector, assimilating 44 Union labor laws into just four codes. Our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world.”

He added, “I urge you to debate, discuss, contribute to solutions in the emerging new world. The responsibility is heavy but I know that your shoulders are capable.” He also pointed out how India made use of the pandemic as an opportunity to rethink its ways of doing business and referring to how India managed to attract investment during Covid-19.