Rare virus detected first in Kerala; came from Africa…..

Kannur: For the first time in Kerala, a rare virus has been detected. A rare malaria virus has been identified. This is the first case of such a virus not only in Kerala but also in India. It is reported that the virus was found in the blood test of a Kannur native from Sudan.

According to a leading media report, the district TOT, discovered Plasmodium ovale, a different malaria virus, during an examination at the Kannur District Hospital. MV Sajeev, World Health Organization’s Malaria Trainer and State TOT, confirmed the presence of the virus through a detailed examination and informed the Health Department. The presence of the virus was confirmed by tests at the State Entomology Department and Odisha.

In normal disease, the red blood cell size increases. Not found here. Plasmodium ovale is one of the most common symptoms of malaria transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes. The treatment is the same.

A soldier who went to work with the UN mission in the African country of Sudan had come to the Kannur district hospital for examination due to fever. Plasmodium ovale was found in his body when he tested positive for malaria. This is the first case reported in Kerala of this disease which has plagued Africa.