Results of Uttar Pradesh MLC Polls announced

The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election is progressing. The ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party has won one seat each in the Graduates” constituencies. The counting is underway in Graduates” constituencies of Varanasi, Lucknow and Meerut.

BJP candidate Manvendra Pratap Singh ”Guru Ji” won the Agra Division Graduates” seat, while SP”s Man Singh Yadav won from the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates” seat. In the Teachers” constituencies, the ruling BJP won three seats while the Samajwadi Party bagged two . BJP’s Umesh Dwivedi won the Lucknow division teachers’ seat, Shrichand Sharma the Meerut seat and Hari Singh Dhillon the Bareilly-Moradabad seat.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council had a total 100 members. SP has 52 MLCs, followed by BJP which has 19. BSP has 8 MLCs, Congress has 2, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Shiksha Dal have 1 each. There are three independents and 14 seats are vacant

Polling was held on Tuesday for 11 seats — five reserved for graduates and six for teachers.