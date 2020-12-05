Romanian Cobbler makes size-75 winter boots to keep away COVID-19…Read more!!!

A cobbler from Romania has made special shoes to maintain social distancing. According to Grigor Loop, it is prepared according to European size 75. In times of pandemic, it will help people to maintain social distancing.

“Such a unique shoe was designed during the onset of the epidemic, I saw people not following social distancing. They used to stand close to each other. So make shoes that retain the distancing between two people. After wearing this shoe, it became compulsory for people to talk two meters away”, says Grigor.

The price of a pair of shoes is Rs 13,450, the price of a pair of shoes has been kept at Rs 13,450. They are taller than common shoes, using fur-lines and thicker soles. This shoe has been sold worldwide since May. This shoe is being discussed a lot in Romania.

“I get orders from Belgian dance groups, rock bands in the United States and people who have big legs,” says Grigor. Grigor has been making shoes for the last 40 years. So far in Romania, there have been 492,211 cases of corona and 11,876 deaths.