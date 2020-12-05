Several people injured, houses ransacked in BJP-TMC clash

Several people were injured and houses were ransacked in a clash between ruling Trinamul Congress and BJP activists in Paschim Barddhaman district in West Bengal. Both the party workers used crude bombs at each other.

The BJP accused that the ruling TMC workers attacked the campaign rally of BJP. But the TMC leaders denied the accusation and said that “infighting” within the BJP is behind the incident.

Also Read: ” You will get due respect and position in the party”

“The clash was a result of infighting within the BJP. The TMC is not involved in the incident. The saffron party is trying to create an issue to malign us.”, said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has said that the law and order does not exist in the state. “The rule of law has ceased to exist in West Bengal. Only if the BJP comes to power, law and order will be restored in the state,” he said.