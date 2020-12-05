Three foldable Samsung phones will be launched soon. Read more!!!

According to a report, Samsung Electronics has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone will arrive in June 2021. The report also suggested that the Note series will be discontinued.

As per the report, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display and a 3-inch external screen. If the report is to be believed, the folding main screen is the same size as that of the original Galaxy Z Flip. The outer screen is fairly larger than the 1.1-inch window on the first Flip.

There have been rumors to suggest the device will be compatible with the S Pen, which if true, would presumably see a slot built into the device like the Note. S Pen compatibility rumors surfaced before the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was revealed too, however, but it was thought the folding display couldn’t accommodate the pressures the stylus would exert. The report adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen will also have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistors to boost power-efficiency. More importantly, the flagship foldable device will offer stylus support and might come equipped with an under-display camera that will be hidden from your sight when not in use.