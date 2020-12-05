Video of leopards mating on tree goes viral on social media: Watch it here

A rare video of leopards mating on tree has gone viral on social media. A rare video showing leopards mating on a tree inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on social media by MP Tiger Foundation Society. “A not so easily seen and difficult to capture behavior in the lives of big cats, Leopards mating on a tree branch”, they captioned the video.

The video was captured by RaviPathak on November 30 at the Khitoli range in BTR. The video has gathered 64 lakh views till now. Since being posted, the video has been liked over 40K times and has been shared over 2.7K times.

A not so easily seen and difficult to capture behaviour in the lives of big cats, Leopards mating on a tree branch…. Posted by M.P. Tiger Foundation Society, India on Monday, November 30, 2020

Video Courtesy: Times of India