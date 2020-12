NASA recently shared a time-lapse video that shows what Sun has been doing in space for the past couple of decades. Watch it will mesmerize your mind.

On the 25th anniversary of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency, released a nearly 50-minute-long video which shows the 20 years of sun emitting out solar material from 1998 to 2020.

Watch video: