“We don’t want President’s Rule in the state”: BJP leader

A BJP leader has made it clear that the party do not want to impose the President’s rule in the state. West Bengal BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya has said this. He said that the BJP wants the ‘natural death’ of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Earlier many BJP leaders has warned that Article 356 will be imposed in West Bengal.

“We don’t want Article 356 (President’s Rule) in West Bengal. It is Mamata Banerjee and her party who are inviting Article 356. We want the natural death of the TMC and in 2021, this will happen as the people of Bengal desperately want BJP”, said Samik Bhattacharya.

BJP leaders has been campaigning against the political violence in the state. BJP accuses that the ruling TMC is behind the political violence in the state.

BJP is the major political player in the state. The BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election. BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.it also got 40% of the vote share. Elections to the 294-member state assembly are expected likely in April-May next year.