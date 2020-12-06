3 of family killed, 1injured as car hits milk tanker

In a tragic incident, 3 members of a family were killed and one another was injured as the car they were travelling rammed a stationary milk tanker. The accident took place n Bhopal-Indore Highway under Parvati police station in Sehore district. The family hailing from Bhopal, were on their way to Indore.

Also Read: BJP spokesperson, wife killed in road accident

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kapoor (45), his wife, Bhavya Kapoor and daughter Lovely Kapoor (15). Manish Kapoor’s another daughter Shiya Kapoor was injured in the accident. Two of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed on way to hospital. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital.