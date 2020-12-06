BJP spokesperson, wife killed in road accident

A BJP leader and wife had lost their lives in a road accident. Sandeep Shukla, a spokesperson of Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha and his wife Anita had lost their lives as the car they were travelling were hit by a truck. The accident took place near Thathia village. 5 others were injured in the accident.

While Shukla and his wife had died on the spot, their sons Siddharth, Abhinav and Aarav, and neighbours Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma were injured in the accident. Shukla and his family along with his neighbours were going to Pratapgarh to attend a marriage function.

The injured have been admitted to medical college. The police has registered a case and the investigation is on.