‘CAA will be implemented from January 2021’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader and West Bengal in-charge of the party, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented from January 2021.

“The Centre has passed the CAA with the honest intention of granting citizenship to persecuted refugees coming to our country from neighbouring nations”, said the BJP leader. “Most probably from January the process of granting citizenship to refugees under CAA will be started by the BJP government,” Kailash Vijayvargiya said .

“All those people who are being persecuted on religious matters in our neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, will be given citizenship by the Modi government,” he added. “BJP always delivers on its promise. We always do what we promise. BJP had said that we provide will citizenship to the refugees. Our government will take care of 100 per cent of people as per the dictum of Prime Minister Modi — sab ka saath aur sab ka vikas,” said Vijayvargiya.