COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 400 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4777 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 664, Kozhikode 561, Thrissur 476, Ernakulam 474, Kottayam 387, Kollam 380, Thiruvananthapuram 345, Palakkad 341, Alappuzha 272, Kannur 223, Wayanad 213, Pathanamthitta 197, Idukki 169, and Kasaragod 75. 51,893 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.21. A total of 66,08,606 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today 28 deaths are confirmed due to COVID-19. 84 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4120 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 534 is not clear. There are currently 3,14,400 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,99,469 are under home / institutional quarantine and 14,931 in hospitals. A total of 1643 people were admitted to the hospital today.

Also read: Total COVID-19 count of Mizoram climbs to 3934