Total COVID-19 count of Mizoram climbs to 3934

Today, 21 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in Mizoram. The total count of COVID-19 now mounts to 3934. 2900 male patients and 103 female patients have recorded in the state with COVID-19 to date. A total of 3708 patients has so far recovered from the disease. The death toll of the state still remains static at 6.

As the Mizoram government has to extend the lockdown till January 10 the state will be celebrating Christmas and New Year in a low-key manner. Bursting of firecrackers on Christmas and New Year has banned by the government to curb air pollution. Also, the government suggests using sky lanterns instead of firecrackers. Any social or public gathering other than government function during Christmas and New Year is completely banned by the government.

