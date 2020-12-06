“Covid-safe” holiday season: Australian state eases COVID-19 restrictions

Australian state Victoria has eased COVID-19 restrictions for a “COVID-safe” holiday season. Australia has recorded no new coronavirus infection cases for the last 37 days. A total of 100 people can attend public gatherings such as weddings and so on. Masks will be mandatory at indoor venues and on public and ride-share transport. “Today we can take some big steps, not to normal, but to a COVID-safe summer (but) we all need to remain vigilant and we all need to play our part,” Premier Daniel Andrews told.

The passengers in the domestic flight between the two cities and some airport staff must remain in self-quarantine until the results from a second test arrive. The country has all but eased out the coronavirus through strict quarantine measures, particularly in Victoria which in early August logged as many as 700 daily infections.

Also read: Saudi Arabia lifts sanctions against Qatar