Saudi Arabia lifts sanctions against Qatar

Doha: The three-and-a-half-year-old embargo on Qatar, led by Saudi Arabia, is coming to an end. Qatar said they had resolved the dispute in the Gulf region and thanked Kuwait for mediating the final agreement. He also praised the US for supporting these efforts. The United Nations also praised the Kuwaiti mediator. At the same time, there has been no official announcement that the embargo has been lifted and the borders have been opened. Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also thanked the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his readiness to resolve differences between the sister countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait announced sanctions against Qatar over its alleged links to terrorism. Only after the official announcement, it can be confirmed that whether the political and diplomatic relations that were suspended at that time will be resumed or not. Earlier, it was reported that the fare would be lifted in the first phase.

