Covid-19 : PCR test will now cost just “85 Dirhams” in UAE, Check more details here….

The cost of Covid-19 testing has been decreased further, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has declared. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at all Seha testing centers will now cost Dh85, the authority announced on Twitter on Saturday. The new rate is “effective immediately”.Earlier, the administration had reduced the cost of the nose swab test to Dh250 in September — down from Dh370.

????? ??? ??? ???? ?????. ????? ?????? ???? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ????? ??? ?????. We have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centers.

The Dubai Health Authority had lowered the cost of the PCR test to Dh150 in the same month. Residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi are instructed to obtain a PCR test on day four and day eight of their stays. The revised entry requirements were announced in November.