Face mask violators to write essay on Covid as punishment

The district administration has launched a new punishment for those who did not wear face masks. The Gwalior district administration in Madhya Pradesh has introduced the new punishment.

People who did not wear face masks had to write a essay on Covid-19 as a punishment. The Gwalior District Magistrate Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that under the new “Roko-Toko” campaign, people were being made aware of Covid norms, besides being penalized for flouting the rules and then sent to open jail.

Also Read: Chief Minister announced decision about school examinations

On Saturday, at least 20 people were sent to the open prison at the Captain Roop Singh stadium and were made to write an essay on Covid.