‘False cases are filed against BJP workers and are put behind bars’: Union minister attacks state government

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that false cases were registered against BJP workers and they are put behind the bars by the state government. The BJP leader accused that the West Bengal government is targeting BJP workers.

“This is nothing new in Bengal that after doing injustice to party workers, false cases are made against them and they are put behind bars. More than 130 party workers have been murdered in the state. We are not going to bend and be afraid. This will have to end”, said Shekhawat. The Union Minister said this after, West Bengal police filed charge sheet against BJP national vice president Mukul Roy in a murder case.

West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed charge sheet against Mukul Roy in connection with the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas. Satyajit Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019.