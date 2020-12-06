Farmers Protest Updates: The protesting farmers have agreed to the sixth round of talks

The traffic diverted on key routes in Delhi on December 5 as thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the national capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 10th day on the trot.

Today, farmers continued their sit-in demonstrations against the three farm laws released by the government after the fifth round of talks between their leaders and Union ministers failed to break the deadlock. Kavitha Kuruganti of the Women Farmers’ Rights Forum said, “We rejected the proposal for amendments. All members of the delegation have decided to keep silent. The government side was trying to draw us out. There was utter silence from our side.”

Kailash Choudhary said, “I think farmers should think how this is being politicized and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits. I have faith in PM Modi’s leadership and farmers. I’m sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided freedom to them. I don’t think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it.” JJP’s Julana MLA Amarjeet Singh said, “The elderly farmers are sitting for their demands amid such cold weather conditions. These farmers are producing food for us and they are protecting for valid reasons.”