Heavy rain: Gulf country issues weather warning

A gulf country issued a weather warning as a low pressure area was formed. Oman has issued the weather alert. The weather forecasting agencies predicted that heavy rain hit parts of Oman on Monday due to the low pressure area. he low pressure named ‘Al Raham Trough’ will affect the northern parts of Oman, from tomorrow till Wednesday December 9.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has issued a warning for farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers. “The Ministry calls on farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their livestock and their beehives, and to keep them away from the valleys’ streams, and not to leave beehives in low-lying areas while the Al Reham Trough is affecting weather patterns in Oman”, a statement issued by the Ministry said.

Civil Aviation Authority has advised everyone to take precaution and to check the visibility and sea state before setting for sail.