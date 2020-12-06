India considered a French proposal to acquire six Airbus 330 multi-role transport tanker aircraft

This is the second time that Airbus A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport has raised as the first choice of the Indian Air Force. The IAF has a fleet of six Russian-made Illyusin-78 refuellers and wants to acquire another six mid-air refuellers.

A former Indian Air Force chief said, “ The Airbus 330 MRTT platform has much larger wings of Airbus 340 as a result of which the aircraft can refuel two fighters mid-air at the same time through drogues boom system. The best part about the Airbus aircraft is that it can transport 260 personnel in the cabin and fuel in the cargo hold due to highly efficient and high-powered engines. The MRTT can be turned into purely a tanker or transport or air ambulance or all three at the same time with a total crew of three.”

A senior IAF official said, “The French proposal is a win-win for IAF as the international market for aerial platforms is down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The aircraft does not guzzle fuel and has high power engines to operate from high altitude air bases in Ladakh like Leh, Thoise and Nyoma at the same time transport troops or conduct medical evacuation if required.”