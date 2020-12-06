Partial road closure announced in Oman

A partial road closure was announced in Oman. The Dhofar Municipality has announced the partial closure. The Dhofar Municipality announced that the Awqad Roundabout will be closed form Monday, December 7.

“The municipality of Dhofar, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police, announces partial closure of Awqad Roundabout, diverting the arrivals route from Rabat Street to the roundabout in the direction of Raysut into a single lane and closing both directions on Sultan Said bin Sultan Street, starting from the morning of Monday, December 7, 2020.Everyone is requested to take caution, use alternative roads, and adhere to the traffic instructions”, said a statement issued by the Dhofar Municipality.