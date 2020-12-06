State government launches Covid-19 testing centre detection app

State government has launched a mobile application to detect the nearest Covid-19 testing centres. The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the app. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on launched the mobile application named “Mera Covid Kendra”.

The mobile application will give users the locations of free COVID test centers within a radius of five kilometers in the state. The Uttar Pradesh state government has set up free testing facilities in all districts in the state. Also the state government has slashed the rate of Covid-19 tests conducted in the private labs.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to have tested more than two crore samples for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 29 deaths and 325 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.