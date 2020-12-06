“‘The price is gone’; If I had stood with the BJP, I would still be the Chief Minister”

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Congress and supported the BJP. H D Kumaraswamy said his reputation had been lost after allying with the Congress. He said the good name he had won from the people of the state for 12 years had been lost after joining the Congress. Kumaraswamy also accused Congress leader Siddaramaiah of conspiring against him.

But “The reputation I had earned as chief minister during 2006-2007 was lost due to my alliance with the Congress. The BJP had been in a state of disarray in 2006 when the chief minister stepped down. But after allying with Congress in 2018, all my reputation was destroyed. I fell into the trap of congress only because my father Deve Gowda said,” said H D Kumaraswamy.

He said that the JD(S) should not have joined the Congress, which had claimed to be the BJP’s ‘B team’, but had joined the Congress on the words of his father H D Deve Gowda. No party had won a majority in the 2018 Assembly elections. The Congress and JDS had joined hands against the BJP. Kumaraswamy said he would have continued to be the Chief Minister if he had maintained an alliance with the BJP.