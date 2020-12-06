The SP and the BJP bagged two seats each in the UP Legislative Council election to the Graduates’ constituencies

Originally caste-based, the Samajwadi Party was one of several parties that emerged when the Janata Dal fragmented into several regional parties. The party was founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1992.

The legislative council polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bastion Varanasi saw the saffron brigade dropped two key seats for the first time in the past decade in a major awkwardness for the BJP. The BJP, SP, Congress and the teachers’ associations organized the elections, and 199 candidates were in the kinship. Lal Bihari Yadav won from the Varanasi teachers’ constituency, while SP’s Ashutosh Sinha won from the Varanasi Division Graduates’ seat.

Yadav stated, “Thousands of ballot papers were cancelled in Agra, where people are agitated over it.” As per the report, polling was conducted on December 1 for 11 seats – five for graduates and six for teachers.