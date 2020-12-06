Veteran actor Manu Mukherjee dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Bengali actor Manu Mukherjee died on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. Mukherjee had started his film career with Mrinal Sens Nil Akasher Niche (1958). He has acted in the films directed by legendary director Satyajit Ray. The actor was aged was 90. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

“Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers”, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum also condoled his death.