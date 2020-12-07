3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Three people were killed and 2 others were injured as their car fell into a nullah. The accident took place at Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. The vicitms were returning to home after attending a wedding.

Police after preliminary investigation said that the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the car. The car fell to the nullah from the small bridge on Pachlari-Karahkol road.

The deceased were identified as Kailash Patel (62) , Anand Patel (28) , Vishwanath Singh (52). Atul Patel and Dinanath Patel, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.