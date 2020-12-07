A car escaped with luck in the fierce competition of buses; Know the climax!!!

Despite the many accidents, the competition for private buses continues on the streets. This has led to many accidents. Despite the awareness campaign to make the streets safer. A video of such a competition is now going viral.

The event was a race between two buses. The video also shows the bus behind trying to overtake the bus in front. However, the bus driver did not even follow the basic traffic rules to ensure that there are no oncoming vehicles when overtaking a vehicle.

The video shows an oncoming car passing between two buses while overtaking. The video also shows the bus shifting further to the right to allow the car to pass. The video of this adventure was taken by the passengers of the overtaken bus.

Despite the mass performance on the road, the bus driver got trapped at the climax. Action has been taken against the bus driver after the video went viral on social media. It is learned that the incident took place in Kottayam district.