A husband walks 450km to calm down after an argument with wife… Know what happened later!!!

The 48-year-old man left his home in the north of Italy, and traveled 450 km south in a period of one week. He walked about 40 miles a day to calm his anger, after having a fight with his wife.

The man finally reached Fano, a beach resort on the Adriatic coast. The police came across the man at roughly 2 am. They questioned him and were shocked to find out what made him cover such a distance. The police confirmed that his wife had reported him missing.

The police fined him $485 for disobeying the rules of lockdown. They then put him up in a hotel. Although he travelled such a great distance on foot, the man was not injured. He told: “I’m fine. I’m just a little tired.”