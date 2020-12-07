Apple recently launched a free repair program for some iPhone 11 users. Know more!!!

Apple said it discovered some iPhone 11 displays have some problems where the displays may stop responding to touch.

While Apple is taking great steps for users who are facing the problem with their touchscreens, many users might not know how to check if their iPhone 11 were manufactured between the given time frame and are eligible for a replacement. On November 4, Apple launched a free display repair program for those users who are having a problem with their iPhone 11 touch screen.

Users have to submit their iPhone 11’s serial number on a link dedicated by Apple. After getting the serial number, go to Apple’s support website and enter it in the box to know the eligibility for a free display replacement. The firm said, “If the handset is damaged, which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be fixed before the service which might cost users extra charges.”