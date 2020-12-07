Birth of twins….New life for the survival of the world’s smallest ape….Know more…

Many of the species around us are on the verge of extinction. Many creatures have already disappeared from the face of the earth. The only relief, meanwhile, is an increase in the population of many critically endangered species. The current news is about the Pygmy Marmosets, which are considered to be the smallest ape species in the world.

The good news is that the Marmoset monkey has given birth to two twins in the Chester Zoo in England. The video of the two babies standing with their father and mother was posted on the zoo’s Instagram page. “The smallest monkeys in the world have been born. They are twins. They are only two inches long and weigh ten grams. ” They wrote with an Instagram post.

This small species of monkey is found in large numbers in the Amazon rainforests of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. This species of monkey is currently endangered. So this arrival of the twins gives great hope.