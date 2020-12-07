“ BJP government should immediately withdraw the farm laws or step down”: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee targeted the Union government over the protest by farmers. The TMC leader asked the union government to either withdraw the farm laws or quit.

“ The entire country is together. We are with people and farmers. The BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the farm laws or step down (quit). It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers,” Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a party rally.

West Bengal will never bow its head to the people who murdered Mahatma Gandhi: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in Pashchim Midnapore https://t.co/ePtz0jL620 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

“You want to bring outsiders and control or capture Bengal. The BJP should know it cannot buy or defeat TMC. I dare you to bring a white paper on PM Cares fund. Where is the Covid relief money?” Mamata Banerjee asked. “Will never allow outsiders to take control of Bengal, people will resist such attempts,” she added.