Brazilian boxer arrested for killing her husband…Know more!!!

Brazilian boxer, Viviane Obenauf, has been arrested for clubbing her husband to death after a seven-week investigation into his brutal death in the apartment.

Obenauf, 34, was arrested this week and is currently in investigative custody after the 61-year-old victim died from a “sustained violent assault”. The victim, whose name is protected, died of “massive injuries” inflicted with a blunt object.

Obenauf was born in Rio de Janeiro, and as a youngster she played football and was an Olympic gymnast before turning to boxing at the age of 18. She was successful in her boxing career, winning 14 fights against six losses, before retiring from the ring last year.