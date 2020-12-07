BREAKING NEWS: “There was a pre-announced program of mine in Kannauj in support of farmers,” said BSP Chief

BSP chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his intention to march to Kannauj in support of farmers’ protests.

“This government is so scared of Akhilesh Ji taking to streets. He has to go there to participate in the farmers’ protest and drive a tractor along with the farmers to raise their issue. First, the central government introduced draconian kind of farm laws and now the state government is preventing our party from protesting,” said UP Minister Rajendra Chaudhary.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “Apart from being a Lok Sabha member and Samajwadi Party national president, I had fulfilled my constitutional duty as UP chief minister. There was a pre-announced program of mine in Kannauj in support of farmers. All preparations were in place. But on the instructions of the UP government, I was prevented from going to Kannauj.” He tweeted, “The police even took my vehicle under their control. This undemocratic behavior of the state government is not only an infringement of my rights as a citizen but also of special privileges as an LS member. Kindly interfere so that my right to my democratic duties is restored.”