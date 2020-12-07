Chennai Air Customs seized gold worth Rs 7.5L stuck under a bandage on a man’s back

Yesterday, a 27-year-old man named Ahamed Anas who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express was stopped at the exit gate by a customs officer who found an abnormal bulge on his upper back.

On personal search, it was noticed that a big size medical bandage was stuck on his upper back. On pulling the bandage two gold paste packets weighing 168 grams were recovered which were found to be stuck to the inside portion. On extraction 147 grams of gold 24K, purity gold valued at ? 7.5 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

“Similarly, the yellow metal in paste form was found in pouches stitched into the bottom of jeans of two other passengers, the release said. The quantity of gold seized over the last 24 hours was 289 gms worth Rs 14.73 lakh,” an official said. In November, the airport customs officials arrested five persons involved in a gold smuggling racket including a housekeeping staff at the airport. The staff member was seen going to the toilet and was followed by the customs authorities.