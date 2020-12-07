Chetan Bhagat shares a video of his interaction with a street vendor selling his books….

Indian author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his conversation with a street vendor who was trying to sell him his own books. This video received many reactions from netizens.

The video shows Bhagat talking to a vendor while wearing a mask. He converses with the man in Hindi and asks him if Chetan Bhagat is a good writer. To which, the vendor says that the books by Bhagat are amazing. “Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I love him and admire is hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys!” Bhagat wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip: